Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (BG); Oracle (ORCL) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Lifted Stake by $441,702

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 289,831 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 8,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.55 million, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 5.56M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.11 million shares. Cohen Steers, New York-based fund reported 71,586 shares. Verition Fund Management Llc invested in 63,383 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 36,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bruce & Communication Incorporated holds 15,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. American Bancorp reported 52,350 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling reported 1.67% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 8,587 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Atlanta Mgmt L L C has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Comm invested in 16,108 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 12.77 million shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16M worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Pacific Global Investment Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gradient Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Macroview Invest Management Ltd Com invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 0.15% or 28,472 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 5.42 million shares. Charter Tru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 36,891 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 121,824 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 165,684 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc reported 259,059 shares. The Montana-based Davidson Inv has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Renaissance Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 528,757 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability reported 0.22% stake. Fayerweather Charles owns 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,883 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,247 shares to 6,535 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).