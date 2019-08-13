Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $751,275; Omni Partners Llp Maintains Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN)

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 22,279 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.87B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $209.08. About 20.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video)

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Health up 9% on sale rumors – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Magellan Health (MGLN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MGLN vs MOH: Which Health Insurance Stock is Placed Better? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Magellan Health’s (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shareholders Feel About The 25% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Centerbridge in exclusive talks to buy Magellan Health – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 139,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Moreover, Moody Bancorp Division has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 87 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 13,636 shares. Oak Ltd Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 5,110 shares. Omni Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.48% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 44,200 are held by Swiss Bancorporation. Snow Capital Mgmt LP reported 212,324 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Nordea Investment Management owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 4 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications Ny has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 147,907 were accumulated by Fmr.