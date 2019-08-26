Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Lowered Holding

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 299,060 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 2.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru Com holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,302 shares. Tcw holds 597,869 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 10,795 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Com Lc owns 51,101 shares. Opus Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.38% stake. Matrix Asset New York stated it has 225,420 shares. Strs Ohio owns 5.90M shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gp reported 2,912 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor invested in 62,766 shares. Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.59% or 34,500 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust holds 3.18% or 277,298 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Inc holds 2.79% or 111,857 shares. 803,898 were reported by Coldstream Capital Mngmt. 62,262 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth. L & S Advisors, California-based fund reported 110,556 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Svcs Corporation has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,943 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 4,313 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 30,855 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.65% stake. Ftb Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weitz has 407,600 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 2.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Horizon Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brinker holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 52,237 shares. 18,448 are owned by Bbva Compass National Bank Inc. Zacks Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 35,606 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 688 shares. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 221,000 shares.

