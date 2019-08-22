Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Position In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Has Boosted; Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) as Stock Value Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 1.32 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 11,721 are owned by Boston Advsrs Lc. 724,622 were reported by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Eqis Cap Management owns 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 12,622 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 6,720 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 34,628 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 59,287 shares stake. Moreover, Forward Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company stated it has 71,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 24,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset One reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2,901 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cohen Steers invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Investec Asset holds 0.56% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 7.93M shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12.