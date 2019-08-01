Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $507,475; Lmr Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Position in Firstenergy (FE) by $436,937 as Stock Price Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 6.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 10,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 35,445 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 24,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 704,924 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS PROVIDES EXPLORATION AND CORPORATE UPDATE; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS PACT FOR FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ CHAPTER 11; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY -AS RESULT OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTIONS “MAKE-WHOLE” PREMIUMS REQUIRED TO BE PAID TO NOTEHOLDERS AND TOTALED ABOUT $90 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Rating Outlook For Firstenergy’s Ohio Utilities To Positive; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for Three Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7,885 shares to 6,373 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cliffs Inc by 126,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,215 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 10 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 85,802 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 135,320 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10.07 million shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,023 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 135,400 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 66,580 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 6.33 million shares. 4,332 were accumulated by City Holdings. Hudock Capital Ltd Co accumulated 834 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 275,114 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 48,175 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.08% or 15,022 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.36% stake. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moneta Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 3,019 shares. Cincinnati Fincl has 2.38M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 1.21M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.28M shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Mcf Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 6,081 shares. Accredited Investors stated it has 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sky Group Incorporated owns 11,021 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Company holds 75,749 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grand Jean Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schulhoff And Co Inc holds 41,108 shares. Community Financial Service Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 237,688 shares.