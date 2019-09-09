Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Position in Prudential Financial (PRU) Boosted by $598,780; Holder New Generation Advisors Lifted Ensco Plc (ESV) Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 20,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 1.84M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 35.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME)

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Prudential And Three Other Stocks Ben Graham Might Like – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Awards Program Seeking Missouri’s Top Youth Volunteers of 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Financial to buy Assurance IQ for $2.35B plus earnout – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.