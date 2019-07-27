Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Highland Capital Management LP Upped Its Exponent (EXPO) Position by $570,000; Stock Value Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 222,218 shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nova LifeStyle Plans to Launch Summer 2019 Collection at Las Vegas Market and Announces Participation at the IAHSP Expo 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 218% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Exponent (EXPO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 17.21 points at 8,015.27 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.16% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Nordea holds 0.01% or 93,151 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 3,485 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 208,091 shares. Saturna Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 4,000 shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 25,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fort LP has 0.45% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 56,675 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 993,288 shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 6,021 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 128,541 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 270,702 shares in its portfolio.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,400 were reported by Independent Investors. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 83,700 shares. Patten Gru Inc owns 62,903 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. 24.50 million are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc has 3.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 33,270 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Ltd Com has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 944,126 shares. 10,627 are owned by First Mercantile. Private Tru Na holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,064 shares. At Bancshares reported 29,054 shares. Moreover, Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 131,648 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.36% or 479,718 shares. Stanley holds 73,154 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Palo Alto Ticks Twistlock on Buyout Checklist, Aids Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.