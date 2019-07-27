Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $597,600; High Pointe Capital Management Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $310,730 as Share Value Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series I Debentures due Sept. 1, 2021 – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,010 shares to 10,410 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 28,965 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bb&T Secs Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Allied Advisory Services Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 7,516 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 116,352 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca reported 2.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cidel Asset invested 1.67% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sigma Planning owns 47,234 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 917,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.87M shares. Blue Financial Capital stated it has 1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dillon Assocs reported 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Harvest Capital Mngmt, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,427 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 1,049 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Trust Comm has 14,429 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 347,139 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.4% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Associated Banc reported 53,135 shares stake. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oppenheimer accumulated 0.28% or 128,087 shares. Chemung Canal Tru owns 7,641 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma reported 65,371 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 249,400 shares stake. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 77,143 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2.52% or 43,853 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.15% or 10,640 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Communication holds 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,706 shares. Buckingham Cap Management holds 0.64% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 40,630 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Allergan Is Not The Solution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.