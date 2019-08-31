Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Raised Position in Bunge Limited (BG) as Stock Value Rose; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lowered Epam Systems (EPAM) Holding by $376,025 as Share Value Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 352,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60 million, down from 354,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 131,989 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,305 are owned by Toth Advisory Corporation. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5,730 shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 37,791 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.53% stake. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 1,345 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,037 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Raymond James & Associates invested in 37,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 324,500 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Atika Management Ltd Llc invested in 42,000 shares. Kames Public Ltd Co reported 338,614 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 576,883 shares or 1.04% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,697 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), The Stock That Soared 420% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance, The World’s Largest Commercial Blockchain Association – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bunge’s move to St. Louis is part of plan to shrink before growing – St. Louis Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 67,345 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 18,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Lesa Sroufe And holds 51,002 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 5,838 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 50,300 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Inc reported 9,234 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 23,299 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 0% or 8,957 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 55,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schneider Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% or 21,441 shares. Moore Mgmt LP has invested 1.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Goldman Sachs owns 1.96 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 712,640 are held by Prudential Pcl. 43,235 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of stock. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. 160,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO.