Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $617,058; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Quotient LTD (QTNT) by $765,000

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.22M market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 376,184 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Advisors Llc holds 159,329 shares. Charter Tru has 97,302 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Point Ptnrs has 0.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 42,271 shares. 198,497 are held by Martin Currie Limited. Everence Cap Management Inc invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burney reported 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corporation reported 224,661 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. New York-based Hilton Management Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Bancorp owns 157,221 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 228,182 shares. 44,506 were reported by Chase Counsel. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested in 5.43% or 340,590 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 135,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.