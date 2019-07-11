Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Prudential Financial (PRU) Stake; Foodarama Supermarkets (FSM) Sentiment Is 0.84

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased Prudential Financial (PRU) stake by 45.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel acquired 6,580 shares as Prudential Financial (PRU)’s stock rose 4.64%. The Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel holds 20,980 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 14,400 last quarter. Prudential Financial now has $41.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $100.75. About 1.44 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Foodarama Supermarkets Inc (FSM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 37 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 44 sold and decreased equity positions in Foodarama Supermarkets Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 60.66 million shares, down from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Foodarama Supermarkets Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 29 Increased: 21 New Position: 16.

The stock increased 1.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 1.41M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Mason Hill Advisors Llc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for 783,924 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 1.67 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.51% invested in the company for 140,000 shares. The Texas-based U S Global Investors Inc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.70 million shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company has market cap of $454.40 million. The firm explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It has a 22.06 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 13,311 shares stake. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested in 0.04% or 6,786 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 4,534 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 45,594 shares. Cap Returns Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 7.7% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Copper Rock Cap Prtn Lc has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.12% or 32.33 million shares. 5,422 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 26,604 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP has 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 460 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank owns 0.09% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 18,965 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 248,504 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 2.49 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

