Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Holds Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Fir Tree Raised Navient (NAVI) Position by $7.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 972,750 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 24/04/2018 – Navient Held $79.4 Billion of FFELP Loans at March 31; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Edu Ln Tr 2018-B Nts Prlm Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – Navient Implements Proxy Access; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One Tranche From A Navient Ffelp Securitization; 26/04/2018 – Navient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc reported 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Tudor Et Al invested in 15,986 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 7,289 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Quantbot LP stated it has 8,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Company has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Citadel Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 1.77M shares. Legal & General Gru Public Lc owns 550,562 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Com invested in 2.59 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Weiss Multi reported 250,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 5,621 shares. 87,688 were reported by Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh. 322,199 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 400 were reported by North Star Invest Corporation. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 15 shares.

