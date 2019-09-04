Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lifted Carnival (CCL) Stake; Dell Technologies Class C (DELL) SI Decreased By 19.7%

Dell Technologies Inc Class C (NYSE:DELL) had a decrease of 19.7% in short interest. DELL’s SI was 4.03 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.7% from 5.02M shares previously. With 2.09 million avg volume, 2 days are for Dell Technologies Inc Class C (NYSE:DELL)’s short sellers to cover DELL’s short positions. The SI to Dell Technologies Inc Class C’s float is 2.38%. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 4.15M shares traded or 40.09% up from the average. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has risen 12.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.52% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 108.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel acquired 14,020 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel holds 26,950 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 12,930 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $30.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 3.30M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony

Among 10 analysts covering Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dell Technologies has $8500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $64.90’s average target is 27.08% above currents $51.07 stock price. Dell Technologies had 17 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) rating on Friday, May 31. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6700 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Dell Technologies Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 222 shares or 99.91% less from 253,676 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York holds 81 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Co holds 22 shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, makes, markets, sells, and supports information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.70 billion. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W. 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.