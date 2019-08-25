Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Position in Apple (AAPL) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Ledyard National Bank Cut Position by $3.09 Million as Shares Declined

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 58,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,759 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850,000, down from 74,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 7,370 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 51,520 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,110 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 252,338 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 24,191 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 75,582 shares. Acg Wealth has 10,116 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Park National Oh reported 81,637 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.16% or 42,167 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 3,419 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tekla Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dowling Yahnke Ltd owns 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,271 shares. 13,177 are owned by Montecito Bank. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4.80 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.10 million shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 2,982 shares to 70,764 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 16,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.