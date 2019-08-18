Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Central Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Bankamerica New (BAC) Holding by $737,559

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Bankamerica Corp New (BAC) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 27,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 85,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 113,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33,889 shares to 37,674 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 1,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Services holds 0.05% or 29,068 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancorporation And Tru holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 85,746 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 882,155 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc accumulated 50,331 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 100,178 are held by Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Davenport & Co Lc holds 1.72M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Signature Ltd has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.73% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Broadview Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 9,375 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invs Inc holds 0.68% or 66,651 shares. Channing Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 149,934 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Canal Ins Co has 1.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

