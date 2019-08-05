Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $617,058; Brookside Capital Management Raised Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Holding

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) stake by 39.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc acquired 355,662 shares as Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)’s stock declined 57.80%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 1.26 million shares with $9.23 million value, up from 906,666 last quarter. Dynavax Technologies Corp now has $179.59M valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 1.67 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – DYNAVAX GETS FDA OK FOR MANUFACTURING CHANGES TO HEPLISAV-B PFS; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 13/04/2018 – $DVAX #AACR18 SD-101 + PD1 combo in HNSCC abstract out 40% ORR: 4 PRs; 1 SD, 5 PDs in 10 pts; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel analyzed 5,274 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel holds 26,055 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 31,329 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,100 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Communications Ltd. Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 1.41 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 100,000 shares. Amer Century reported 17.46M shares. Cullinan Inc owns 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 269,289 shares. Pictet Bancshares & Tru holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,070 shares. Moreover, Bridges Investment has 2.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Exchange Cap Mngmt accumulated 78,238 shares. Nicholas Prtnrs LP holds 0.4% or 38,497 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 69,554 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 63,090 shares. Montecito Retail Bank And Trust has invested 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blackrock Incorporated owns 498.90M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3.03% stake.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.76% above currents $136.9 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 8,410 shares to 2,570 valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 5,108 shares and now owns 17,561 shares. Rh was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 102,995 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Group One Trading Lp invested 0.01% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Maryland-based Howard Hughes Med Institute has invested 0.04% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 6,753 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 2.44 million shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.07% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Lifeplan Grp has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 77,320 shares. Vident Advisory Llc stated it has 147,169 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 500,000 were accumulated by Farallon Management Ltd Liability Corp. M&T Bancorporation invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Susquehanna Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,876 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 84,151 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dynavax has $30 highest and $23 lowest target. $27’s average target is 878.26% above currents $2.76 stock price. Dynavax had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $30 target.