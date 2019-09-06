Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $751,275; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $213.21. About 7.09 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.97. About 875,427 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.83 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Advsr Limited Com has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jump Trading Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 22,072 shares. Covington Cap reported 190,230 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 719,027 shares. 27,981 are owned by Berkshire Asset Pa. Cibc World Markets reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Timber Creek Capital Limited Company has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story & Son Limited Company holds 2.34% or 23,410 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 24,200 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. 2,589 are owned by Twin Focus Ptnrs Ltd. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has 78,805 shares for 5.6% of their portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 48,301 shares. 15,134 are held by Hartford Incorporated.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.