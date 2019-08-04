Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $507,475 as Share Price Declined; As Lear (LEA) Stock Declined, Vanguard Group Lowered Its Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 115,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 6.17 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837.39 million, down from 6.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 896,740 shares traded or 38.75% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51M for 7.67 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.