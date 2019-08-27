Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Stake by $701,000; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Oppenheimer Asset Management Increased Holding

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 1.34 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1119.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 137,539 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 149,829 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, up from 12,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 966,343 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news: Finance.Yahoo.com released "CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers" on August 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com published "CVS's Amazon-like membership goes nationwide" on August 05, 2019. Seekingalpha.com published "CVS: What Is Going On Here?" on April 02, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 16,632 shares to 28 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,637 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,422 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Moreover, Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp has 5.9% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.93% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc holds 2.6% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 565,187 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 24,975 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett & has 0.64% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Com holds 7,466 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 0.32% or 31,462 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has invested 0.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intrust Bancorp Na owns 6,468 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Independent Invsts stated it has 18,370 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 598,047 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 23,812 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs reported 2.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Heartland Consultants owns 28,894 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news: Finance.Yahoo.com released "At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely?" on June 13, 2019. Seekingalpha.com published "Wall Street Brunch" on August 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published "Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days" on August 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published "Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares?" on May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 753,768 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 33,367 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 250,705 shares. Amer Century reported 4.03M shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 9,471 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp & reported 51,335 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.73 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 17,676 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Oakworth Capital has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 17.81M shares. Stewart Patten Communication Ltd Liability reported 1.96% stake. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.15% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 89,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.