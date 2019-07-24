Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined, Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Its Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 268.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,010 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 11.58M shares traded or 167.83% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 6.23M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,952 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,490 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 5,965 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Altfest L J has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 11,707 are owned by Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company. Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Southeast Asset Advsr has 4,075 shares. Smith Moore Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sigma Planning reported 31,722 shares. 8,022 were reported by Cahill Financial Advsr. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Drexel Morgan And stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 46,785 are held by National Tx. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Incorporated holds 9,532 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 29,857 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 301,487 shares to 117,146 shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 10,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,605 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

