Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Rose; As Avon Prods (AVP) Market Valuation Rose, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Boosted Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 2.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 209.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 2.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.995. About 1.22M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

