Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Bunge Limited (BG); Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Raised by Gruss & Co Inc

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 357,492 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Bunge Becomes First Agribusiness Company to Join Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative – PRNewswire" published on June 13, 2019

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Associates has invested 0.67% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gam Ag holds 0.19% or 86,566 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 82,898 shares stake. Alpine Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 25,000 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt has 46,600 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 9,345 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings holds 0.64% or 1.44M shares. 25,000 are held by Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 206,937 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Grp has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 573,135 shares. Nomura Holdg has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C accumulated 0.01% or 35,000 shares.