Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $617,058 as Stock Rose; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Value Declined While Scharf Investments Decreased Stake by $3.76 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 22,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 742,259 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.58M, down from 764,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.31 million shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 16.11 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,847 were reported by Gam Holdings Ag. Community Finance Ser Grp Ltd Com owns 1,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.4% or 528,036 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 308,947 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 281 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Huntington Bank reported 266 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd holds 0.34% or 6,028 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd accumulated 12,502 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 70,118 shares. 32,467 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 3,375 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 841,550 shares. Convergence Partners reported 10,681 shares stake.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 295,697 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $93.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 360,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Mngmt has 5.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 314,852 shares. National Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Northside Capital Ltd Llc has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,485 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,955 shares. Franklin Resources holds 1.75% or 27.71M shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blair William And Com Il invested in 4.00 million shares or 2.88% of the stock. Mengis Capital Mngmt accumulated 65,801 shares or 4.33% of the stock. Lagoda Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.56% or 3,730 shares. 55,683 are held by Family Management Corp. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis holds 64,425 shares or 5.44% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.22M shares. Assoc holds 4.01% or 21,824 shares in its portfolio. Signature & Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 45,491 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

