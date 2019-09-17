Leavell Investment Management Upped Its Regions Financial (RF) Holding by $561,090 as Shares Rose; Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Holder Basswood Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.60 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 7,611 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 37,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 253,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 216,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 3.05 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shapiro Management Lc holds 0% or 6.76M shares. Park Avenue Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 10,844 shares. Next Finance Inc reported 6,382 shares stake. Maltese Mngmt Ltd holds 1.14% or 990,246 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0.05% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 381,724 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 28,930 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity invested in 0.08% or 963,558 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 9.14 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 486 were reported by Monetary Mngmt Inc. Old National Comml Bank In owns 0.06% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 76,987 shares. Dupont Cap Management, Delaware-based fund reported 239,229 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 23,864 shares. 10.76M were reported by Ameriprise Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 14.59 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 21,130 shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 7,501 shares to 169,257 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,758 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More news for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Senseonics Unveils Eversense Bridge Program in the U.S. – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/04/2019: LAND,Z,ZG,TRNO,YRD – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NIC Inc.: Building Digital Toll Bridges In The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.10 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 5,474 shares to 127,718 shares, valued at $17.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 115,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,389 shares, and has risen its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).