Leavell Investment Management Upped Its Position in Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) as Share Value Declined; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Share Price Declined, Caxton Associates LP Increased Position by $1.43 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.60 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 328.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 21,649 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 5,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 671,882 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc accumulated 4,618 shares. 23,101 were accumulated by First Manhattan Com. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 29,265 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Clearbridge Ltd has 0.08% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 1.11M shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.58% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Alps Advisors holds 4,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Needham Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,000 shares. Hbk Invests LP invested in 50,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 2,867 shares. One Trading LP accumulated 0% or 2,204 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 1,840 shares or 0% of the stock.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 287,897 shares to 10,288 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

