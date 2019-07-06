Leavell Investment Management Upped Its Dominion Res Va New (D) Position by $857,736; Guardian Capital LP Increases Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 200,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 344,351 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru reported 18,524 shares. Peoples Financial holds 29,070 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,598 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv reported 265,814 shares. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Miller Howard Ny has 112,193 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 52,571 shares. Bell National Bank invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Main Street Research Ltd Llc invested in 10,874 shares. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,775 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company invested 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reaves W H & Co Incorporated holds 1.21M shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 28,229 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Century stated it has 411,267 shares. 744,826 are held by Td Asset Management.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares to 26,884 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,021 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,001 shares to 217,265 shares, valued at $30.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 29,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).