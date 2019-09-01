Leavell Investment Management Trimmed Position in Graco (GGG) by $392,000; Hubspot (HUBS) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Cut Position as Market Value Declined

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 359,567 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $199.68. About 289,329 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares to 28,354 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “HubSpot’s Sales and Customer Count Keep Climbing in the Second Quarter – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Things Investors Should Know About HubSpot’s Q1 2019 – The Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HubSpot Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.06% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 2,110 shares. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 317,000 shares. Moreover, Intll Gru has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Trexquant Inv Lp holds 34,105 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 40,327 shares. Smithfield Trust has 38 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 58,259 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 25,822 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 85 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust Com. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Campbell & Inv Adviser holds 0.12% or 1,490 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 6,540 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Co Delaware has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Brinker Cap reported 2,245 shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares to 66,903 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Management holds 1.00 million shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. 201 were accumulated by Optimum Invest Advsrs. Prudential invested in 0.01% or 137,744 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 390,356 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 702,923 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 900 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C accumulated 3.36 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. Yorktown And Rech has 6,600 shares. Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Confluence Inv Ltd Co, Missouri-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Leavell Investment reported 0.08% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Manufacturers Life The invested in 269,435 shares. Nuance Limited Liability Corporation reported 172,289 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 58,449 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 44,300 shares.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $86.91M for 21.50 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Graco (NYSE:GGG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.