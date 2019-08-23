Leavell Investment Management Trimmed By $1.15 Million Its Visa Cl A (V) Position; Regenxbio (RGNX) Shorts Up By 13.59%

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) had an increase of 13.59% in short interest. RGNX’s SI was 3.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.59% from 3.29M shares previously. With 581,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s short sellers to cover RGNX’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 405,488 shares traded. REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has declined 33.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGNX News: 08/05/2018 – REGENXBIO Expects 2018 Cash Burn Between $85M and $95M; 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO Joins the Mucopolysaccharidosis Community to Advance Research and Innovation; 09/03/2018 – Regenxbio Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – REGENXBIO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 09/05/2018 – REGENXBIO INC RGNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $38; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Corp. Exits Position in Regenxbio; 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO INC RGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – REGENXBIO 1Q EPS $3.04; 02/05/2018 – REGENXBIO Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For RGX-121 Gene Therapy For The Treatment Of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Visa Inc Cl A (V) stake by 10.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,402 shares as Visa Inc Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 64,370 shares with $10.05M value, down from 71,772 last quarter. Visa Inc Cl A now has $403.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 6.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F

More notable recent REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REGENXBIO teams up with Neurimmune in neurodegenerative diseases – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regenxbio Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Piper upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Freestone Cap Limited Co has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dsm Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 3.24 million shares stake. 96,406 were reported by Palisade Management Limited Liability Company Nj. Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated LP stated it has 435,953 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr reported 4,119 shares. 47,430 are held by International Limited Ca. First National Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,719 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc reported 9,838 shares. Guardian Trust Comm holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 872,126 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 6,000 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 0.29% or 1,464 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0.16% or 10,174 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 251,800 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Management has 0.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.48 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) stake by 8,572 shares to 235,822 valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) stake by 12,234 shares and now owns 145,240 shares. Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Etf was raised too.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.71% above currents $180.09 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17800 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19100 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.