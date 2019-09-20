Leavell Investment Management Stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) Has Trimmed by $908,800 as Valuation Rose; Baillie Gifford & Company Position in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Lifted by $446,200 as Valuation Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 112,214 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41 million, down from 119,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 512.63% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 1,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661.85 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 33.42% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf New (VOO) by 2,541 shares to 31,784 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short U.S. Treasury Etf (SCHO) by 9,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group Adr (NYSE:XRS) by 609,553 shares to 46.31M shares, valued at $1.76B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari Nv by 578,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.55M shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).