Leavell Investment Management Stake in Graco (GGG) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Stryker (SYK) Position Has Upped by Cadinha & Co Llc

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 4,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 81,053 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, up from 76,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 362,300 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 126,974 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,495 shares to 51,596 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf by 25,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $85.15 million for 21.37 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

