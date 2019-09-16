Leavell Investment Management Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Lifted as Shares Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Weik Investment Services Trimmed Position by $337,920

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 12,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 25,130 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819,000, up from 12,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 1.47 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $273.84. About 1.37 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.89 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 7,501 shares to 169,257 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,758 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.