Leavell Investment Management Stake in Centene (CNC) Trimmed by $561,600; Regents Of The University Of California Lowered Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 936,447 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 16,084 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, down from 26,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 344,279 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $396.56M for 11.07 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 37,406 shares to 253,807 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Etf by 29,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.