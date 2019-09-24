Leavell Investment Management Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.20 Million Its Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc acquired 12,565 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 25,130 shares with $819,000 value, up from 12,565 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) stake by 15.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 6,850 shares as Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 38,360 shares with $6.75 million value, down from 45,210 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor Corp. now has $3.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 431,758 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Capital Ltd owns 137,020 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Burney owns 1,290 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 3,085 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 420 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 73,283 shares. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Principal Grp stated it has 245,281 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Llc invested in 173,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 397,600 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability reported 452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 17,055 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 6,175 shares. Hightower Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 2,716 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,658 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 30.50% above currents $135.88 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Monday, August 19 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.42 million for 14.77 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 20,530 shares to 294,280 valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2. It also upped Argenx Se Sponsored Adr stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 322,000 shares. Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was raised too.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was made by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

