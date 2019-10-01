Leavell Investment Management Position in Mid (MAA) Decreased by $877,617; Telos Capital Management Holds Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 169,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, down from 176,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 614,698 shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 106,393 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, up from 102,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Share Price Is Up 74% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta’s Post Properties being bought by Mid-America Apartment Communities – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 14, 2016. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Apartment REITs You Can Buy Right Now – The motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 6 Stocks Could Be Tomorrow’s High-Yield Stars – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bankshares owns 493,176 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,448 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 2,425 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Tennessee-based Diversified Com has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Millennium Ltd owns 189,643 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 30,490 shares. Btr, a California-based fund reported 66,222 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 2,377 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 11,511 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.17% or 285,208 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co owns 413,124 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Raymond James Fincl Services holds 36,336 shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf by 14,280 shares to 157,280 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 31,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63M for 21.11 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.