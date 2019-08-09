Leavell Investment Management Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; Swift Run Capital Management Boosted Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $499,980

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 14.09 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say –

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 8.08M shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – BURBERRY GROUP – GERRY IS CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN OF TATE AND LYLE AND BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS LLP, BLACKSTONE’S PRINCIPAL EUROPEAN ENTITY; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B; 27/05/2018 – IOF:ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAW $3.5B OF INFLOWS IN 1Q FROM ITS RETAIL BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – TRIPP SMITH, CO-FOUNDER OF BLACKSTONE’S GSO, TO LEAVE FIRM

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comcast’s Doing Just Fine, Thank You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “What to expect during Comcast’s Q2 2019 earnings call – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dana Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 1.86% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Iowa Financial Bank owns 56,370 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 1.7% or 3.78 million shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 1.48 million shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 67,410 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 4,783 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 10,292 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 652,537 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,019 shares stake. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 717,904 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.56% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Smead Management reported 1.63M shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Prologis Gobbles Up Chunk Of Industrial Real Estate In $4 Billion Deal – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 867 shares. Fairfield Bush has 0.16% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Westchester Mgmt Lc owns 466,400 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 59,921 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 68,684 shares. Reilly Fin Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 8.39M were reported by Natixis. The Idaho-based Caprock Group has invested 0.14% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 17,808 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com accumulated 23,975 shares. Kistler has 7,179 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 88,818 shares. Advisory Incorporated holds 20,020 shares.