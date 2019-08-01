Leavell Investment Management Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Has Raised by $1.03 Million; Aflac (Put) (AFL) Shares Rose While Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased Stake

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (Put) (AFL) by 91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 162,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 16,100 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, down from 178,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 4.97 million shares traded or 66.27% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 6.25M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 27/05/2018 – INVESTA REPORTS ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.77 BLN VS $1.94 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom; 12/04/2018 – CVC, CARLYLE, ONEX,BLACKSTONE BID FOR LINDE/PRAXAIR ASSETS:RTRS

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Another trade for 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million was sold by Koide Masatoshi. 2,000 shares were bought by Lloyd Karole, worth $99,659 on Friday, March 22.

