Leavell Investment Management Maintains Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX); Valero Energy New (VLO) Shares Declined While Pointstate Capital LP Upped Its Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company's stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 243,379 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 16,750 shares as the company's stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61 million, up from 403,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 182,005 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 33 shares. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 7.36M shares. 3.68 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc. Advisory Svcs Ltd Co stated it has 16,749 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Arrow Corp has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,987 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 2.17 million shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Incorporated holds 1.52% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 1.86M shares. Bb&T Lc has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bank Of The West invested in 23,837 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0.28% or 732,366 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 102,234 shares. Polygon Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 10,000 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 39,931 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt has invested 1.53% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,177 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Fin Advsrs has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Heartland Consultants invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 849 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc accumulated 21,300 shares. Coe Capital Management Llc reported 0.62% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moors And Cabot accumulated 215,736 shares. 29,345 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Management New York. Alethea Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,000 shares. Karp Management Corp accumulated 16,765 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Focused Wealth invested in 88,818 shares or 0.94% of the stock. American Insur Tx holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 53,155 shares. Moreover, Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Llc has 2.44% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 160,480 shares.