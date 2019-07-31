Leavell Investment Management Lowered Visa Cl A (V) Holding By $1.15 Million; Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Huntsman (HUN) Stake By $5.31 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Huntsman Corp (HUN) stake by 37.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 241,190 shares as Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 398,620 shares with $8.97M value, down from 639,810 last quarter. Huntsman Corp now has $4.79B valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 4.49M shares traded or 76.65% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Visa Inc Cl A (V) stake by 10.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,402 shares as Visa Inc Cl A (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 64,370 shares with $10.05 million value, down from 71,772 last quarter. Visa Inc Cl A now has $406.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $181.53. About 5.23 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Huntsman’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Huntsman Corp (HUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings; Strong Cash Flow Generation in the Quarter – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) stake by 299,375 shares to 3.81M valued at $106.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 144,860 shares and now owns 2.31M shares. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $19,615 was made by STRYKER DAVID M on Thursday, May 9.

Among 7 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $21 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 28.95% above currents $20.55 stock price. Huntsman had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13. Alembic maintained Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura upgraded the shares of HUN in report on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 64,346 shares. Scotia Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Boston Advisors Limited Co reported 0.21% stake. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 9.24M shares. 7,470 were reported by First Mercantile Trust Com. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Scout holds 0.73% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Llc invested in 0.01% or 38,233 shares. 29,441 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 31,400 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 112,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions invested in 16,400 shares. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Liability Ct owns 5.20M shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.29’s average target is 3.72% above currents $181.53 stock price. Visa had 22 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. 81,005 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares with value of $11.34M were sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) stake by 2,023 shares to 75,981 valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) stake by 12,234 shares and now owns 145,240 shares. Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Capital Management Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 24,065 shares. Cap Ca stated it has 47,430 shares. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability owns 310,000 shares for 8.2% of their portfolio. Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.82% or 153,469 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Inc invested in 30,801 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 146,050 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 1,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Provise Ltd Llc owns 68,534 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) has 1.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,831 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Everett Harris & Co Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,398 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 757 shares. Cookson Peirce And reported 0.04% stake. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 391 shares stake.