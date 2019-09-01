Leavell Investment Management Lowered Its Centene (CNC) Position; PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (PAHGF) Sellers Decreased By 5.86% Their Shorts

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 18.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 26,884 shares with $1.43M value, down from 32,886 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $18.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had a decrease of 5.86% in short interest. PAHGF’s SI was 3.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.86% from 4.17 million shares previously. With 37,800 avg volume, 104 days are for PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)’s short sellers to cover PAHGF’s short positions. It closed at $2.8799 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It has a 30.31 P/E ratio. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Serv invested in 0.72% or 33,721 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.72% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 522 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.39% or 131,800 shares in its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland Co invested in 11,808 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1,014 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp owns 19,968 shares. 1.37M are held by Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Holderness Company reported 5,650 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 268 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,124 shares. 77,791 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Daiwa Secs reported 15,622 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 43.18% above currents $46.62 stock price. Centene had 14 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $396.58 million for 11.89 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. Shares for $151,022 were bought by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.