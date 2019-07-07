Leavell Investment Management Lowered Intel (INTC) Holding By $395,486; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 8.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,462 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 81,340 shares with $4.37M value, down from 88,802 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $215.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. The firm offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It has a 20.19 P/E ratio. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 216,254 shares traded. BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

