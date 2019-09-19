Leavell Investment Management Lifted W R Berkley (WRB) Holding by $369,468; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W R Berkley (WRB) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 11,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W R Berkley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 162,033 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 53,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 86,881 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, down from 140,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.95. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minls Intl (NYSE:CMP) by 7,647 shares to 145,123 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 44,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has invested 1.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arrow Finance has 1.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,910 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 208,351 shares stake. Arga Investment Mgmt LP invested in 0.04% or 2,675 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer Mgmt holds 2.35% or 71,540 shares. 244,737 were reported by Pennsylvania. Cleararc Capital accumulated 34,103 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 9,256 were accumulated by Albion Fin Gp Ut. Bessemer Inc owns 1.67 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 1.10 million shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 2.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 357,731 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Lc. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks I’ll Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G executive to help guide big data firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares to 139,758 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,850 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).