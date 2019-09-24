Leavell Investment Management Lifted Its W R Berkley (WRB) Position; Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Position by $425,880 as Stock Price Declined

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 47,687 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 115,095 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W R Berkley (WRB) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 11,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W R Berkley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 179,750 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares to 139,758 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,084 shares, and cut its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 6,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cooke And Bieler LP stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Everence Capital accumulated 2,505 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,318 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership accumulated 96,390 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Com reported 3,400 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc has 15,354 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Comm owns 70,908 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 65 shares. Grace White reported 74,104 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 1,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,019 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 43,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).