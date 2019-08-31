Leavell Investment Management Lifted Its Dominion Res Va New (D) Holding by $857,736; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Raised Holding by $1.30 Million

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). One Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gluskin Sheff Assocs Incorporated owns 123,172 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Capital World reported 2.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Premier Asset Management Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 953 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks owns 26,089 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 571 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 13,556 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Epoch Inv reported 1.46 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6.41 million shares. Cahill Advisors holds 1,700 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.65% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Welch Gru Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,943 shares. Paloma Management Commerce invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 10,779 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company. King Luther Cap Management has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,570 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 6,814 shares. 4,686 were accumulated by Farmers National Bank & Trust. Bellecapital Intll Ltd stated it has 8,571 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry & Comm owns 9,064 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Services Incorporated holds 0.26% or 2,449 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc reported 46,129 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 29,523 are held by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc. Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.05% or 66,713 shares. At Financial Bank reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Patten Grp accumulated 15,202 shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares to 3,149 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,551 shares, and cut its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL).