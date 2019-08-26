Leavell Investment Management Lifted Dominion Res Va New (D) Position by $857,736 as Market Valuation Declined; Sectoral Asset Management Upped Its Stemline Therapeut (STML) Stake by $6.69 Million; Stock Value Declined

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.53 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeut (STML) by 1434.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 557,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 596,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 38,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 913,459 shares traded or 79.11% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares to 26,884 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,551 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reliant Inv Management Ltd Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,075 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.08 million shares. 40,364 are owned by D E Shaw. Blue Cap owns 9,203 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. United Service Automobile Association holds 976,084 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 37,909 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank And reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability Co owns 40,574 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Finemark Fincl Bank And owns 10,839 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mgmt owns 8,822 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Plc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers State Bank invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Stemline Therapeutics (STML) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.5% Higher – Zacks.com” published on January 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stemline Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stemline prices stock offering at $15.25 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.