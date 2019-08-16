Leavell Investment Management Increases Position in Dominion Res Va New (D); As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Value Were Volatile, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 4.78 million shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,954 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 5,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 312,209 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Com reported 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Point N A holds 51,701 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares stated it has 7,763 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Wealth has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.66% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 33,878 shares. Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 1.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Morgan Stanley owns 2.75 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 49 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares to 114,021 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,149 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ultimate Software Going Private in $11 Billion Buyout – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software Goes Out With a Big Boom – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Go-shop’ period ends for $11B Ultimate Software acquisition deal – South Florida Business Journal” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 17, 2019 – Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Trust, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Discretionary, Sells The Ultimate Software Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Baidu Inc – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.12% or 91,000 shares. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 8,863 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 14 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Co has 101,218 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 30,155 are held by Bessemer. Goldman Sachs holds 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 405,635 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Grp Inc has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 3,969 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 86,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 967 shares. 68 are owned by Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Harvest Management Ltd reported 1.45% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.09% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc stated it has 1,067 shares.