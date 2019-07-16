Leavell Investment Management Increases Position in Dominion Res Va New (D); As General Mtrs Co (GM) Shares Declined, Brown Advisory Has Boosted Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 2.34M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 9,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,686 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 156,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 5.21 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS URGES U.S., CHINA TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 07/03/2018 – GM increasing Chevy Bolt production in a step toward all-electric future: CEO Mary Barra; 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 26/04/2018 – General Motors top estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has 151,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 140,729 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.25 million shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 28,047 are held by First Dallas. Nuwave Llc holds 0.72% or 16,560 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,570 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Virtu Lc has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Johnson Gp Inc Inc holds 0.14% or 41,520 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has 307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.12% or 27,667 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 1.76M shares. 100 are held by Howe & Rusling. Ledyard Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Rockshelter Capital has 272,148 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Americaâ€™s Biggest Car Companies Falter in June – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GM Issues Reminder Regarding Warrant Expiration – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “2018 Sustainability Report Details GM’s Drive for Safer, Better, More Sustainable Personal Mobility – CSRwire.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “David Herro’s 2nd Quarter Oakmark Global Fund Letter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 3,860 shares to 1,067 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,385 shares, and cut its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.25% stake. Lifeplan Financial Group reported 0.12% stake. Bb&T has 148,390 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kwmg Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm Ltd holds 69,456 shares. 1.82M were reported by Ameriprise Inc. Kanawha Mngmt Llc reported 1.84% stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability holds 270,747 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 260,427 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9.65 million shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Riggs Asset Managment Com accumulated 1,808 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel owns 26,439 shares. Brookfield Asset holds 245,332 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The NYSE Listing Means Legitimacy and Bigger Things for Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares to 81,340 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,021 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).