Leavell Investment Management Increases Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX); Baker Ellis Asset Management Trimmed Its Us Bancorp (USB) Holding by $1.27 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – 10 POTENTIAL BUYERS EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS, GOT NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION, & ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS; 04/05/2018 – CIRSA MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON PROPOSED BLACKSTONE PURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO AGREED TO CONSENT TO INDENTURE AMENDMENTS FOR HOVNANIAN TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT IT DID NOT MAKE TO UNIT ON MAY 1; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY CENTER FOR AUTISM, RELATED DISORDERS (CARD); 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 18/03/2018 – Blackstone Grants New Rewards to CEO Schwarzman

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 86,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.37M shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt owns 99,047 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,235 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.08% or 1.09M shares. 161,245 were reported by Howland Mngmt Lc. Gam Ag holds 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 16,091 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Old Bancshares In has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Boston Private Wealth reported 58,119 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management reported 0.06% stake. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 4,337 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.18% or 455,639 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 29,851 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsr Corp owns 5,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 13,208 shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma invested in 33,055 shares or 1.48% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southport Management Limited Com has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Account Management Limited Liability Company holds 6.94% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 219,141 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 27,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33,744 were accumulated by Holderness Invests. 3.81M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co. 683 Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Barnett owns 0.49% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 24,434 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank & has 2,408 shares. National Asset, a New York-based fund reported 27,818 shares. Mathes Incorporated has 5,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 149,050 shares. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,201 shares. Limited has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). North Star Investment Management Corporation owns 237,522 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. 13,201 are held by Cypress Management Lc.