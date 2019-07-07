Leavell Investment Management Holding in Graco (GGG) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $2.30 Million as Market Value Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 113,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct); 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HOLDS 5.09% CGG STAKE AFTER OFF-MARKET BUY: AMF; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Moving Commodity Sales Team Into Investment Bank (Video); 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move; 03/04/2018 – Goldman to Invest In Argentine Venture Through Merchant Banking Division; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 07/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 404,277 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares to 66,903 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25 million for 24.00 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. Wordell Angela F also sold $109,076 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares.

