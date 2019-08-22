Leavell Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake in Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by $729,800 as Market Valuation Declined; Iamgold (IAG) Stock Value Rose While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increased Holding by $697,353

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.61. About 2.24 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 232,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 901,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 604,161 shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares to 64,370 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,149 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 95,365 shares to 123,323 shares, valued at $16.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,048 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).