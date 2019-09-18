Leavell Investment Management Has Upped Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake; Lantronix (LTRX) Shorts Decreased By 3.65%

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) had a decrease of 3.65% in short interest. LTRX’s SI was 145,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.65% from 150,600 shares previously. With 75,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s short sellers to cover LTRX’s short positions. The SI to Lantronix Inc’s float is 1.24%. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 35,973 shares traded. Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) has risen 29.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.81% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRX News: 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q Rev $11.6M; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018, Net Revenue of $11.6 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lantronix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRX); 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports 3Q Fiscal 2018, Net Rev of $11.6 M; 09/04/2018 Lantronix Announces Sampling of XPort® Edge, the First Embedded Ethernet Gateway Offered in the Market-Leading XPort Family; 23/04/2018 – Lantronix to Participate in Ingram Micro Cloud Summit

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 40.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc acquired 31,625 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 109,925 shares with $4.88 million value, up from 78,300 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $63.96B valuation. It closed at $53.52 lastly. It is up 37.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 10/05/2018 – Blackstone Promotes New Energy Fund as Oil Prices Rise; 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.77 BLN VS $1.94 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AUM $449.6B, EST. $446.88B; 08/03/2018 – SAUDI PIF CEO SAYS SEES GREAT POTENTIAL IN BLACKSTONE JV; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Takes Minority Stake in Kohlberg & Co; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT

Among 4 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is -3.31% below currents $53.52 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 9 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Monday, September 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $45 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4500 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company reported 5.74M shares stake. Allen Ltd Liability Com owns 52,420 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 0.59% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 34,893 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 437,667 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 20,300 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 215,600 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.14% or 92,259 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 57,165 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 23,794 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 84,108 shares.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company has market cap of $76.60 million. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer.

